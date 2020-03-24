Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 626 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.27. 6,008,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,599. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.28.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

