Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education comprises approximately 7.5% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $3,510,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $2,280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 480,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.87. 778,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,123. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

