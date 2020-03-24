Personal Group (LON:PGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $250.00

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.38), with a volume of 19266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.55).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 375.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 357.49. The company has a market cap of $79.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.83. Personal Group’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

