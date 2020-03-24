Petards Group (LON:PEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.75

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05), with a volume of 122657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.85.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

