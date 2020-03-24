Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for 1.1% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 60.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

