Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,428,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,259,325 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises 3.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $39,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,494,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,147,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,281,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,614 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 475,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 15,118,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,584,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.