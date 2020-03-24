Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,157 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 0.3% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies stock traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.95. 12,007,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average is $141.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.