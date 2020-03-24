Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 9,474 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFC traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. 47,017,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,512,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

