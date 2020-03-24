Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,489 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

TDY traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.40. 363,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.07 and its 200 day moving average is $341.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

