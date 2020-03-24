Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,064 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.30. 1,175,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,895. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

