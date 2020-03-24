Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,764,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 56,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,705 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGO stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,711. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

