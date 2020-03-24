Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 4,234 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,298.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. FleetCor Technologies makes up approximately 0.3% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT stock traded down $15.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.72. 1,268,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.15. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

