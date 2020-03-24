Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 18,511 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,518,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

