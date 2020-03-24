Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 20,194 Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 323,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.00. 3,189,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,906. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

