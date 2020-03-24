Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 111.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,526 shares during the period. AES comprises about 0.3% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AES by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.01.

In related news, VP Tish Mendoza bought 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,858.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lisa Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES remained flat at $$11.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,638,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,678. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

