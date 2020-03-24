Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,027,000 after buying an additional 2,532,282 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 50,124,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,323,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

