Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 535.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $8.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.86. 8,197,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,571. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

