Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $9.04 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170,088 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,544,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 105,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.34. 22,422,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,387,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

