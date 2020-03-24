Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $10.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

