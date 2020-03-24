Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 127.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,134,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $734,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,442,000 after acquiring an additional 368,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,168,000 after acquiring an additional 336,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.80. 9,589,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

