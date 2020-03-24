Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Chevron makes up approximately 0.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $112,240,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,741,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,705,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

