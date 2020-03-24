Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $837,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $791,897,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $364,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $206,337,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $161,357,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,899,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,236. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

