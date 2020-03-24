Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $747,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,560. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.