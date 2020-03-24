Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.61.

Shares of PPG traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.50. 2,860,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,067. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

