Polo Resources (LON:POL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.44

Polo Resources Limited (LON:POL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.79 ($0.02), with a volume of 361635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.44 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.43.

Polo Resources Company Profile (LON:POL)

Polo Resources Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments, buyouts, and strategic investments. It considers direct and indirect investments in natural resources and mine development companies and also exploration companies involved in supporting and related activities and companies involved in processing and downstream activities – both listed or unlisted; and specializes in selecting, acquiring, and managing investments in companies and projects with producing assets and/or reserves and resources.

