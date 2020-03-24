Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Stock Position Lowered by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for about 4.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $62,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Post by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Post by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Post by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $71.55. 1,003,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

