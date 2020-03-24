Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut Precision Drilling to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Precision Drilling from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.76.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 875,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,133. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 359,745 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

