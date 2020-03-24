Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Premier Veterinary Group PLC (LON:PVG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 22500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

The firm has a market cap of $3.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.92.

About Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG)

Premier Veterinary Group plc provides various services to third party veterinary practices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany. It offers Premier Pet Care Plan, a structured preventative healthcare program for cats, dogs, and rabbits; and non-medical services to other veterinary practices.

