Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.64

Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 601366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.98.

In other news, insider Alastair Clayton bought 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,798.74).

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

