Proactis (LON:PHD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Shares of Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 41892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Proactis in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,181.27).

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

