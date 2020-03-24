Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. Care.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Care.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Care.com by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Care.com by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRCM remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $496.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. Care.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BTIG Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

