Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,000. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 4.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TNDM stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $91.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,966. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
