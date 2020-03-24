Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Cap of $26.46 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $26.46 million and $1.15 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.04071641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00065312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037506 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003480 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,328,006,047 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

