QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

NYSE:QEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,131,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,351,851. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.99%.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 23,364 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QEP. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.