Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises about 1.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after purchasing an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 122,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,281,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,379. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.