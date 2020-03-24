Remme Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $127,661.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Tidex, Gate.io and Hotbit. In the last week, Remme has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.04071641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00065312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037506 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kuna, Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

