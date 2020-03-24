ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.00

ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 29102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $22.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.93.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

