Revain Price Reaches $0.0109 on Exchanges (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Kucoin. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $659,593.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 452.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.02616338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00188439 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitForex, HitBTC, C-CEX, BitFlip, YoBit, OKEx, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

