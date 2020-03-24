RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,425,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,938,000 after buying an additional 74,216 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,146,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $31.21.

