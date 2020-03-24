RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.55.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $24.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,885,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average of $265.40. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

