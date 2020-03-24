RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $19.10 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.5% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,055,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $21.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.88. 12,400,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,097. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.