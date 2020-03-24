RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 40,028,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,921,197. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.