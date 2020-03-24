RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,156,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 137,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. 12,192,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,700,115. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

