RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $251,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $44.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.70. 1,318,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,173. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.