RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 16,481,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,976,673. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

