RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases New Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTN stock traded up $18.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,744. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upped their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

