RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 192,701 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,331,000 after acquiring an additional 136,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.47. 3,369,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

