RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 457 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.40. 40,803,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,017,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.