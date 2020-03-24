RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $14,365,830,000. AXA raised its position in Carnival by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. 64,649,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,086,832. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.