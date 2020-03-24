RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after buying an additional 961,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after purchasing an additional 246,083 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.52. 3,934,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

